Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kimchi in
Chattanooga
/
Chattanooga
/
Kimchi
Chattanooga restaurants that serve kimchi
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(993 reviews)
Kimchi Rice Bowl
$13.50
More about The Daily Ration
The Bitter Alibi
825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA
Avg 4.7
(696 reviews)
Kimchi Cucumbers
$4.00
More about The Bitter Alibi
Browse other tasty dishes in Chattanooga
Cheeseburgers
Turkey Clubs
Philly Cheesesteaks
Chicken Parmesan
Cobb Salad
Pork Chops
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
More near Chattanooga to explore
Canton
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rome
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Cartersville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hixson
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Ooltewah
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Tullahoma
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Chickamauga
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston