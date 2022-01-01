Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve kimchi

The Daily Ration image

 

The Daily Ration

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Rice Bowl$13.50
More about The Daily Ration
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Cucumbers$4.00
More about The Bitter Alibi

