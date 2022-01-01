Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Chelmsford

Chelmsford restaurants
Chelmsford restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders (8) image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

296 Chelmsford St, Chelmsford

Avg 3.9 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders (8)$9.99
More about Sal's Pizza
Chicken Tenders with Fries image

 

Epicurean Feast

271 Mill Road, Chelmsford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Chicken Tenders
Golden crispy chicken tenders
More about Epicurean Feast

