Tuna sandwiches in Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about Foodiehall
Foodiehall
1931 Olney Ave, Suite 200, Cherry Hill
|Tuna Sandwich
|$10.00
Lightly seasoned white albacore tuna with red onions, house made mayonnaise, and chopped celery on Texas toast. Comes with chips and a pickle.
More about Terry's Cafe
Terry's Cafe
101 Woodcrest Road, Cherry Hill
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Tuna salad with shredded romaine and tomato on Merzbacher's sourdough bread
|Chicken or Tuna or Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Your choice of House Made Chicken or Tuna salad on Merzbacher's sourdough with tomato & shredded romaine