Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Cherry Hill

Go
Cherry Hill restaurants
Toast

Cherry Hill restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Foodiehall

1931 Olney Ave, Suite 200, Cherry Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$10.00
Lightly seasoned white albacore tuna with red onions, house made mayonnaise, and chopped celery on Texas toast. Comes with chips and a pickle.
More about Foodiehall
Item pic

 

Terry's Cafe

101 Woodcrest Road, Cherry Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Tuna salad with shredded romaine and tomato on Merzbacher's sourdough bread
Chicken or Tuna or Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
Your choice of House Made Chicken or Tuna salad on Merzbacher's sourdough with tomato & shredded romaine
More about Terry's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Cherry Hill

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Noodle Soup

Chicken Salad

Garlic Chicken

Pumpkin Pies

Map

More near Cherry Hill to explore

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mount Laurel

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (763 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1177 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (717 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston