Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Archer Heights restaurants you'll love

Go
Archer Heights restaurants
Toast

Archer Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Archer Heights restaurants

Slice Factory image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Factory Fries$3.49
Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.
Pepperoni Slice$6.75
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)$5.95
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
More about Slice Factory
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#9. TACO DINNER (3 TACOS)$8.99
EXCLUDED POBLANO PEPPER AND BEEF TOUNGUE
TACO ASADA$3.95
STEAK
TACO AL PASTOR$3.95
SEASONED PORK
More about El Tarasco
Red Barrel image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Red Barrel

5214 S Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (573 reviews)
More about Red Barrel
El Popocatepetl Tortillería image

 

El Popocatepetl Tortillería

4246 W 47th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
More about El Popocatepetl Tortillería
Map

More near Archer Heights to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

River North

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Portage Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston