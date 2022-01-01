Archer Heights restaurants you'll love
Must-try Archer Heights restaurants
More about Slice Factory
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|Popular items
|Factory Fries
|$3.49
Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.
|Pepperoni Slice
|$6.75
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
|Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)
|$5.95
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
More about El Tarasco
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|#9. TACO DINNER (3 TACOS)
|$8.99
EXCLUDED POBLANO PEPPER AND BEEF TOUNGUE
|TACO ASADA
|$3.95
STEAK
|TACO AL PASTOR
|$3.95
SEASONED PORK
More about El Popocatepetl Tortillería
El Popocatepetl Tortillería
4246 W 47th Street, Chicago