Rogers Park restaurants you'll love

More about Charmers Cafe
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Charmers Cafe
1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.25
Fried Egg, White Cheddar, English Muffin
|Chimichurri Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Fried egg, Turkey sausage patty, Muenster cheese, Chimichurri sauce, English muffin
|Latte 16oz
|$4.75
More about Smack Dab Chicago
PIZZA
Smack Dab Chicago
6730 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Coldbrew Coffee
|$4.25
Definitely some of the best in the city... brewed from Halfwit Coffee's Moonbat blend. Get it black, with Oatly, Sassy Cow whole milk or housemade organic cane sugar simple syrup. 16 oz size only
|The Best Seller
|$9.50
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! Named for the fact that it's our number one seller... The Best Seller is our cheesy herb biscuit with one scrambled egg, garlic chive mayo and our house bacon jam. Contains wheat, dairy, pork and egg. Can be made GF.
Feel free to add upgrades like housemade sausage, an extra egg or ham off the bone!
**THIS SANDWICH CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR VEGETARIAN--GO TO "CLASSIC SAMMIE" TO CHOOSE A VEGETARIAN JAM.
|The Bestest Seller
|$12.00
What's even better than the Best? The Bestest! Our cheesy biscuit with one scrambled egg, garlic chive mayo, bacon jam, sausage and cheese. Contains dairy, pork, egg, wheat. Can be made GF--Feel free to substitute in another type of bread instead of our cheesy biscuit! **THIS SANDWICH CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR VEGETARIAN.**
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING!