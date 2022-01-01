Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rogers Park restaurants you'll love

Rogers Park restaurants
Rogers Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffee & tea
Breakfast & brunch
Dessert & ice cream
Must-try Rogers Park restaurants

Charmers Cafe image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Charmers Cafe

1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$6.25
Fried Egg, White Cheddar, English Muffin
Chimichurri Egg Sandwich$8.50
Fried egg, Turkey sausage patty, Muenster cheese, Chimichurri sauce, English muffin
Latte 16oz$4.75
Smack Dab Chicago image

PIZZA

Smack Dab Chicago

6730 North Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1520 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coldbrew Coffee$4.25
Definitely some of the best in the city... brewed from Halfwit Coffee's Moonbat blend. Get it black, with Oatly, Sassy Cow whole milk or housemade organic cane sugar simple syrup. 16 oz size only
The Best Seller$9.50
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! Named for the fact that it's our number one seller... The Best Seller is our cheesy herb biscuit with one scrambled egg, garlic chive mayo and our house bacon jam. Contains wheat, dairy, pork and egg. Can be made GF.
Feel free to add upgrades like housemade sausage, an extra egg or ham off the bone!
**THIS SANDWICH CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR VEGETARIAN--GO TO "CLASSIC SAMMIE" TO CHOOSE A VEGETARIAN JAM.
The Bestest Seller$12.00
What's even better than the Best? The Bestest! Our cheesy biscuit with one scrambled egg, garlic chive mayo, bacon jam, sausage and cheese. Contains dairy, pork, egg, wheat. Can be made GF--Feel free to substitute in another type of bread instead of our cheesy biscuit! **THIS SANDWICH CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR VEGETARIAN.**
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING!
Onward Chicago image

 

Onward Chicago

6572 North Sheridan Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
The Den Theatre image

 

The Den Theatre

1331 N Mwaukee Ave,Fl 1,The Den Theatre,, Chicago

No reviews yet
