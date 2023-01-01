Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in University Village

Go
University Village restaurants
Toast

University Village restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

County BBQ

1352 W Taylor St, Chicago

Avg 4 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Chili$8.95
12 oz cup. Topped with jalapenos, cheddar and sour cream, served with tortilla chips.
More about County BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Hawkeye's Bar & Grill

1458 w Taylor street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CUP OF CHILI$4.00
More about Hawkeye's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in University Village

Cobbler

French Fries

Jerk Chicken

Turkey Burgers

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Salmon Burgers

Map

More near University Village to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Ravenswood

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson Park

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston