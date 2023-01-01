Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
University Village
/
Chicago
/
University Village
/
Chili
University Village restaurants that serve chili
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
County BBQ
1352 W Taylor St, Chicago
Avg 4
(923 reviews)
Brisket Chili
$8.95
12 oz cup. Topped with jalapenos, cheddar and sour cream, served with tortilla chips.
More about County BBQ
Hawkeye's Bar & Grill
1458 w Taylor street, Chicago
No reviews yet
CUP OF CHILI
$4.00
More about Hawkeye's Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in University Village
Cobbler
French Fries
Jerk Chicken
Turkey Burgers
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
Salmon Burgers
More near University Village to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
West Town
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Wicker Park
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Ravenswood
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Old Town
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(161 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston