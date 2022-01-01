Burritos in Chico

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tender Loving Coffee image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tender Loving Coffee

365 E 6th St., Chico

Avg 4.7 (297 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Southwest Burrito$12.00
This tasty breakfast burrito is a well blended mix of vegan "egg", Chao vegan cheese, house vegan sausage, diced potato, bell pepper, red onion, corn, black beans, avocado, salsa and fresh cilantro.
More about Tender Loving Coffee
Item pic

 

The ROOST Café

817 Main St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roost Burritos$12.99
Your choice of ham, bacon or chorizo, eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served ala carte.
Ranchero Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Bacon, egg, cheese, refried beans, green bell pepper, green onion and tomato smothered in Ranchero sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream. Served ala carte.
More about The ROOST Café

