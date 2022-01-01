Burritos in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve burritos
Tender Loving Coffee
365 E 6th St., Chico
|Vegan Southwest Burrito
|$12.00
This tasty breakfast burrito is a well blended mix of vegan "egg", Chao vegan cheese, house vegan sausage, diced potato, bell pepper, red onion, corn, black beans, avocado, salsa and fresh cilantro.
The ROOST Café
817 Main St, Chico
|Roost Burritos
|$12.99
Your choice of ham, bacon or chorizo, eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served ala carte.
|Ranchero Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Bacon, egg, cheese, refried beans, green bell pepper, green onion and tomato smothered in Ranchero sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream. Served ala carte.