Key lime pies in
Chilmark
/
Chilmark
/
Key Lime Pies
Chilmark restaurants that serve key lime pies
The Homeport Restaurant and Oyster Bar
512 North Road, Menemsha
No reviews yet
Pie Chicks Key Lime Pie
$12.00
More about The Homeport Restaurant and Oyster Bar
PIZZA
Chilmark General Store
7 State Road, Chilmark
Avg 4.4
(315 reviews)
PIE CHICKS PIES - KEY LIME
$38.99
More about Chilmark General Store
