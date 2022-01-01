Lobsters in Chilmark
Chilmark restaurants that serve lobsters
More about The Homeport Restaurant and Oyster Bar
The Homeport Restaurant and Oyster Bar
512 North Road, Menemsha
|1.5 lb Steamed Lobster
|$59.00
Drawn Butter, Lemon Wedges, Red Potatoes, Summer Corn & Slaw
More about The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant
SEAFOOD
The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant
27 Aquinnah Cir, Aquinnah
|Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc BTL
|$40.00
|Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc GLS
|$11.00
Marlborough, New Zealand
|Lobster Croquettes
|$16.00
4 pieces, Lobster meat mixed with mashed potatoes, breaded and fried
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, seafood