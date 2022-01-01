Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Chilmark

Chilmark restaurants
Chilmark restaurants that serve lobsters

The Homeport Restaurant and Oyster Bar

512 North Road, Menemsha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1.5 lb Steamed Lobster$59.00
Drawn Butter, Lemon Wedges, Red Potatoes, Summer Corn & Slaw
More about The Homeport Restaurant and Oyster Bar
The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant

27 Aquinnah Cir, Aquinnah

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc BTL$40.00
Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc GLS$11.00
Marlborough, New Zealand
Lobster Croquettes$16.00
4 pieces, Lobster meat mixed with mashed potatoes, breaded and fried
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, seafood
More about The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant

