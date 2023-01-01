Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve fried rice

SEAFOOD

Ceviche Craft - Millennia

1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LARGE GARLIC FRIED RICE$15.95
Hibachi Style fried rice with your choice of 4 proteins and flavored with our home made garlic butter!
SMALL GARLIC FRIED RICE$12.95
Hibachi Style fried rice with your choice of 2 proteins and flavored with our home made garlic butter!
More about Ceviche Craft - Millennia
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT - 386 East H Street, Suite 206-207

386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Fried Rice$14.99
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Beef, Egg, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic
Shrimp Fried Rice$14.99
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Egg, Shrimp, Green Onion, Fish Cake, Peas, Carrots, Garlic
Ham Fried Rice$12.99
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Ham, Egg, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT - 386 East H Street, Suite 206-207

