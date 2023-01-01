Fried rice in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Ceviche Craft - Millennia
SEAFOOD
Ceviche Craft - Millennia
1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista
|LARGE GARLIC FRIED RICE
|$15.95
Hibachi Style fried rice with your choice of 4 proteins and flavored with our home made garlic butter!
|SMALL GARLIC FRIED RICE
|$12.95
Hibachi Style fried rice with your choice of 2 proteins and flavored with our home made garlic butter!
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT - 386 East H Street, Suite 206-207
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT - 386 East H Street, Suite 206-207
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista
|Beef Fried Rice
|$14.99
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Beef, Egg, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$14.99
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Egg, Shrimp, Green Onion, Fish Cake, Peas, Carrots, Garlic
|Ham Fried Rice
|$12.99
Traditional Wok-Fried Rice. Dish Contains Ham, Egg, Green Onion, Peas, Carrots, Garlic