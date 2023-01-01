Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Clarksville

Clarksville restaurants
Clarksville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Strawberry Coffee & Deli

915 tiny town rd, Clarksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
More about Strawberry Coffee & Deli
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack - Clarksville

1715 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville

Avg 4.6 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack - Clarksville

