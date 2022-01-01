Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Clearwater

Clearwater restaurants
Clearwater restaurants that serve greek salad

Sunset Grill Clearwater image

 

Sunset Grill Clearwater

2328 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater

Takeout
Mini Greek Salad$6.50
mixed greens, potato salad, feta, olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis
Famous Greek Salad$12.00
mixed greens, potato salad, feta, olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis
Remy's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

Remy's Cafe

1565 S Highland Ave, Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$8.75
Mixed greens, tomato, red onions, calamata olives, peppercini, cucumbers, feta cheese, potato salad, and greek dressing.
GREEK SALAD image

FRENCH FRIES

Greek City Cafe

2518 SR 580 Suite c, Clearwater

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
Takeout
CALIFORNIA GREEK SALAD$8.69
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette [GF]
GREEK SALAD$8.69
(Our legendary) Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, pepperoncinis, onions, olives, potato salad, famous Greek dressing [GF]
side GREEK SALAD$5.49
[GF]
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace

2560 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad Flatbread$11.00
Potato salad, chopped veggies, feta, scallions and Pappas vinaigrette. Can be made in vegetarian version with hummus replacing the potato salad.
Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
