Greek salad in Clearwater

Sunset Grill Clearwater
2328 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater
|Mini Greek Salad
|$6.50
mixed greens, potato salad, feta, olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis
|Famous Greek Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, potato salad, feta, olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES
Remy's Cafe
1565 S Highland Ave, Clearwater
|GREEK SALAD
|$8.75
Mixed greens, tomato, red onions, calamata olives, peppercini, cucumbers, feta cheese, potato salad, and greek dressing.
FRENCH FRIES
Greek City Cafe
2518 SR 580 Suite c, Clearwater
|CALIFORNIA GREEK SALAD
|$8.69
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette [GF]
|GREEK SALAD
|$8.69
(Our legendary) Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, pepperoncinis, onions, olives, potato salad, famous Greek dressing [GF]
|side GREEK SALAD
|$5.49
[GF]
Louis Pappas Marketplace
2560 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater
|Greek Salad Flatbread
|$11.00
Potato salad, chopped veggies, feta, scallions and Pappas vinaigrette. Can be made in vegetarian version with hummus replacing the potato salad.
|Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
|Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.