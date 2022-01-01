Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Cockeysville

Go
Cockeysville restaurants
Toast

Cockeysville restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Item pic

 

Coal Fire Hunt Valley

112 Shawan Rd Suite 6, Hunt Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$4.95
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$13.95
More about Coal Fire Hunt Valley
Bruno's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bruno's Pizza

10709 York Road, Cockeysville

Avg 4.7 (281 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$5.99
More about Bruno's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Cockeysville

Garlic Bread

Cheese Pizza

Boneless Wings

Cheesecake

Stromboli

Greek Pizza

Lasagna

Garden Salad

Map

More near Cockeysville to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston