White pizza in Cockeysville

Cockeysville restaurants
Cockeysville restaurants that serve white pizza

Pizza Palace image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizza Palace

9801 York Road, Cockeysville

Avg 3.9 (70 reviews)
Takeout
15in. WHITE PIZZA$11.99
More about Pizza Palace
Item pic

 

Coal Fire Hunt Valley

112 Shawan Rd Suite 6, Hunt Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" Ricotta Infused White Pizza$17.95
12" Ricotta Infused White Pizza$14.95
12" Ricotta Infused White Pizza$14.95
Ricotta cheese infused with Romano, basil, garlic and olive oil, sprinkled with oregano.
More about Coal Fire Hunt Valley
Roma's Cafe image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Roma's Cafe

10515 York Rd, Cockeysville Hun

Avg 4.7 (968 reviews)
Takeout
16" White Pizza$13.75
12" White Pizza$10.50
More about Roma's Cafe

Map

