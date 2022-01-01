White pizza in Cockeysville
Cockeysville restaurants that serve white pizza
More about Pizza Palace
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizza Palace
9801 York Road, Cockeysville
|15in. WHITE PIZZA
|$11.99
More about Coal Fire Hunt Valley
Coal Fire Hunt Valley
112 Shawan Rd Suite 6, Hunt Valley
|16" Ricotta Infused White Pizza
|$17.95
|12" Ricotta Infused White Pizza
|$14.95
|12" Ricotta Infused White Pizza
|$14.95
Ricotta cheese infused with Romano, basil, garlic and olive oil, sprinkled with oregano.