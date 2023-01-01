Cookies in Colchester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Colchester restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA
The Plum Tomato - Colchester
275 S Main St, Colchester
Avg 4.3
(772 reviews)
Cookie
$1.25
Cookie
$1.25
More about The Plum Tomato - Colchester
Family Pizza Restaurant and Grill - Colchester, CT
296 S Main St, Colchester
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
$6.49
More about Family Pizza Restaurant and Grill - Colchester, CT
