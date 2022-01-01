Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Colchester

Colchester restaurants
Colchester restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

The Plum Tomato image

PIZZA

The Plum Tomato

275 S Main St, Colchester

Avg 4.3 (772 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.99
The best around!
More about The Plum Tomato
Family Pizza Restaurant - CT image

 

Family Pizza Restaurant - CT

296 S Main St, Colchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
More about Family Pizza Restaurant - CT

