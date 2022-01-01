Caesar salad in College Park
College Park restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about The Cornerstone Grill & Loft
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cornerstone Grill & Loft
7325 Baltimore Ave, College Park
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Crisp romaine, tangy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese
More about The Board and Brew
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Board and Brew
8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.50
|Caesar Salad
|$9.75
Crisp romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese