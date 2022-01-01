Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in College Park

College Park restaurants
Toast

College Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Hall-CP image

 

The Hall-CP

4656 Hotel Drive, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about The Hall-CP
The Cornerstone Grill & Loft image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cornerstone Grill & Loft

7325 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Avg 3.2 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$12.00
Marinated and grilled chicken breast (or fried chicken breast) , with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house garlic mayo on a toasted bun
More about The Cornerstone Grill & Loft

