Enchiladas in College Station

Go
College Station restaurants
Toast

College Station restaurants that serve enchiladas

Chicken Enchilada image

 

Sweet Paris

143 Century Square Dr. suite 110, COLLEGE STATION

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$9.25
More about Sweet Paris
Enchilada Dinner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station

Avg 3.7 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Dinner$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Cheese Enchiladas$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
More about MasFajitas

Browse other tasty dishes in College Station

Carbonara

Filet Mignon

Salmon

Cookies

Croissants

Waffles

Cheesecake

Chai Lattes

Map

More near College Station to explore

Katy

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston