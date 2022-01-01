Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Collingswood
/
Collingswood
/
Clams
Collingswood restaurants that serve clams
SANDWICHES
The Tortilla Press
703 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
Avg 4.1
(2008 reviews)
Spring Mix, Clam Shell
$3.50
Baby Spinach, Clam Shell
$3.50
Baby Arugula, Clam Shell
$3.50
More about The Tortilla Press
Villa Barone
753 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
No reviews yet
Red clams
$22.00
More about Villa Barone
Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood
Cake
Mac And Cheese
Burritos
Turkey Bacon
Tacos
Pancakes
Cappuccino
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Collingswood to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston