Chicken tenders in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$8.31
Breaded chicken tenders served with fries
More about Bricco Coal Fired Pizza
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza
128 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|Chicken finger
|$9.00
More about The Pop Shop
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Pop Shop
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Chicken Fingers
|GF Chicken Finger Basket
|$15.99
4 gluten free seasoned chicken fingers served with honey mustard, Pop fries or
tots and a pickle.
Includes choice of soup or salad. (please check that soup of the day is gluten free)