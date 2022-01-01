Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Collingswood

Collingswood restaurants
Collingswood restaurants that serve chicken tenders

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Fingers$8.31
Breaded chicken tenders served with fries
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza

128 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken finger$9.00
More about Bricco Coal Fired Pizza
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers
GF Chicken Finger Basket$15.99
4 gluten free seasoned chicken fingers served with honey mustard, Pop fries or
tots and a pickle.
Includes choice of soup or salad. (please check that soup of the day is gluten free)
More about The Pop Shop
Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
More about Keg & Kitchen

