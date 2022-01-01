Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Collingswood

Go
Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

goodbeet

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
JACKFRUIT QUESADILLA$13.00
More about goodbeet
The Pop Shop image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, jalapeno- onion mix and pico de gallo, served with a sides of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Veggie Quesadilla$10.99
Vegan cheese, jalapeño-onion mix,
avocado, black beans and salsa
verde in a flour tortilla, served with sides of pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about The Pop Shop

