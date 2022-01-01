Quesadillas in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Pop Shop
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Pop Shop
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Egg & Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, jalapeno- onion mix and pico de gallo, served with a sides of sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.99
Vegan cheese, jalapeño-onion mix,
avocado, black beans and salsa
verde in a flour tortilla, served with sides of pico de gallo and sour cream.