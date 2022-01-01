Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Collingswood

Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.95
local scrambled eggs & cooper sharp on a toasted sourdough wheat
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
Sabrina's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$7.69
Choose your toppings, bread and side.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

 

goodbeet

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BACON EGG + CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
More about goodbeet
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$5.99
Served your choice of brioche bun, toast, English muffin or bagel with hash browns or tots.
Avocado Toast Egg Sandwich$10.99
Toasted bagel topped with smashed avocado, everything spice, turkey bacon & a fried egg, served with hash browns or tots.
More about The Pop Shop

