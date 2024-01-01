Vanilla cake in Collingswood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Collingswood restaurants that serve vanilla cake
Maria's Bread Sandwiches
685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood
No reviews yet
Vanilla Cake Slice
$8.00
classic vanilla cake w/ our chocolate frosting
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
goodbeet - haddon twp
29 Haddon Ave, Westmont
No reviews yet
Choc Vanilla Cake Slice
$6.00
More about goodbeet - haddon twp
