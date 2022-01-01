Cookies in Collingswood
Maria's Bread Sandwiches
685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood
|Maple Oatmeal Blueberry Cookie
|$2.50
this cookie is a fine "breakfast cookie"
(contains almonds)
goodbeet
29 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|Cookie Monster
|$8.50
banana, dates, sea salt, oats, almond butter, vanilla [we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
|CHOC COVERED COOKIE DOUGH EGGS (6)
|$30.00
chocolate chip cookie dough shaped liked eggs dipped in chocolate w sprinkles
|GOODBEET FROZEN COOKIE DOUGH
|$15.00