Mac and cheese in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
|Kid's Mac and Cheese
|$8.59
Housemade maccaroni and cheese
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza
128 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|Ribs Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
|Kids Mac cheese
|$8.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
The Pop Shop
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Miss Mary Mac 'n' Cheese
|Sd- White Mac and Cheese
|$4.99
A side portion of our gourmet white mac and cheese topped with jalapeno cornbread crumbles.
|Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese Burger
|$15.99
A club style burger of epic proportions! Two beef patties topped with cheese sandwiched between two grilled cheeses topped with shredded lettuce, diced onions, pickle slices and 1000 Island, served with fries or tots and a pickle!