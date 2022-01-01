Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Collingswood

Go
Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.05
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
goodbeet image

 

goodbeet

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Roll + Protein$9.50
dates, oats, cinnamon, almond butter, vanilla, epic protein powder [we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
More about goodbeet

Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood

Turkey Clubs

Philly Cheesesteaks

Rigatoni

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Pretzels

Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Calamari

Map

More near Collingswood to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston