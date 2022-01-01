Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Collingswood

Collingswood restaurants
Collingswood restaurants that serve rigatoni

Hearthside image

 

Hearthside

801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
rigatoni$18.00
bolognese, calabrian chili, fromage blanc, basil
More about Hearthside
Main pic

 

Villa Barone

753 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vodka Rigatoni$21.00
Blush cream sauce with prosciutto and a touch of vodka
More about Villa Barone

