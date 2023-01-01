Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Collingswood

Go
Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve muffins

Wild & Co image

 

WILD & Co.

716 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$4.50
More about WILD & Co.
goodbeet image

 

goodbeet - haddon twp

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MUFFINS$6.50
CRANBERRY MUFFINS (6)$40.00
please schedule all orders for pick up on saturday, december 24
More about goodbeet - haddon twp

Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood

Cake

Nachos

Chocolate Cake

Gnocchi

Kimchi

Pies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Quesadillas

Map

More near Collingswood to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (584 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (584 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (708 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston