Curry in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve curry
More about goodbeet - haddon twp
goodbeet - haddon twp
29 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|SWEET POTATO CURRY BOWL
|$15.00
sweet potato curry w. peas, kale, coconut milk, chickpeas + crushed almonds, over jasmine rice
More about Indiya, Collingswood NJ
Indiya, Collingswood NJ
608 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Goan Shrimp Curry (GF)
|$22.00
Shrimp, coconut, coriander, roasted peppers, tamarind, goan spice blend.
|Railway goat curry (GF)
|$23.00
Bone-in goat meat, garlic, caramelized onion, turmeric, cinnamon, tomatoes, garam masala.—- inspired by recipe served by Indian Railway canteens during the British Raj.
|Mom's Tofu Green Peas Curry (V, GF)
|$16.00
Tofu, green peas, toasted cashews, onion & tomatoes curry.