Curry in Collingswood

goodbeet - haddon twp

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SWEET POTATO CURRY BOWL$15.00
sweet potato curry w. peas, kale, coconut milk, chickpeas + crushed almonds, over jasmine rice
Indiya, Collingswood NJ

608 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goan Shrimp Curry (GF)$22.00
Shrimp, coconut, coriander, roasted peppers, tamarind, goan spice blend.
Railway goat curry (GF)$23.00
Bone-in goat meat, garlic, caramelized onion, turmeric, cinnamon, tomatoes, garam masala.—- inspired by recipe served by Indian Railway canteens during the British Raj.
Mom's Tofu Green Peas Curry (V, GF)$16.00
Tofu, green peas, toasted cashews, onion & tomatoes curry.
