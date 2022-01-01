Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada burritos in
Colorado Springs
/
Colorado Springs
/
Carne Asada Burritos
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
Moctezuma Mexican Grill
Union Blvd & Vickers Drive, Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Burrito
$10.50
More about Moctezuma Mexican Grill
Kumbala - The Well
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Burrito
$12.00
More about Kumbala - The Well
