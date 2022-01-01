Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

Banner pic

 

Moctezuma Mexican Grill

Union Blvd & Vickers Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$10.50
More about Moctezuma Mexican Grill
Consumer pic

 

Kumbala - The Well

315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito$12.00
More about Kumbala - The Well

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Carrot Cake

Greek Salad

Rice Noodles

Chicken Rolls

Katsu

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Fudge

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston