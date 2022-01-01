Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve garlic knots

High Rise Pizza Kitchen image

 

High Rise Pizza Kitchen

6660 Delmonico Drive Unit F, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$6.50
3 of our awesome Garlic Knots topped with garlic butter and Parmesan Romano cheese and parsley
More about High Rise Pizza Kitchen
Slice420 image

PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES

Slice420

2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.8 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$3.14
More about Slice420
Poor Richards Restaurant image

 

Poor Richards Restaurant

324 1/2 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$4.65
Served with a saide of Marinara
More about Poor Richards Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Slice 420 Oro Blanco

3725 Oro Blanco Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots (3 each)$3.50
More about Slice 420 Oro Blanco

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

French Toast

Fried Pickles

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

Teriyaki Chicken

Noodle Bowls

Scallops

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston