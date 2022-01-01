Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Zucchini Enchiladas$8.85
Chicken breast, zucchini, sharp cheddar, green chili sauce, lactose free Greek yogurt and seasonings.
*Gluten Free *Dairy Free with cheese removed
Protein: 45G Carbs: 11G Fat: 12G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
Poor Richards Restaurant image

 

Poor Richards Restaurant

324 1/2 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cheese Enchilada
In-house roasted Chicken, Cheese, Veggies, Spices
Chicken Enchilada
Served over a bed or organic Brown and Wild Rice. Zucchini, Tomatoes, Corn, Fresh Spinach, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives with our Chicken Enchilada Sauce Served With Corn Chips and Salsa.
Chicken Cheese Enchilada
In-house roasted Chicken, Cheese, Veggies, Spices
More about Poor Richards Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Chili

Corn Dogs

Kimchi

Margherita Pizza

Oreo Shakes

Tacos

Cheese Fries

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston