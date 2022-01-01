Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve clams

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clams W/ White Wine$16.95
Clams W/ Marinara$16.95
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Virginia Clams Half Dozen$8.00
Virginia Clams on the Half Shell.
Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
Clam Chowder$9.00
New England style, chopped clams, apple pie bacon, potato, local cream, house made oyster crackers
Virginia Clams Dozen$15.00
Virginia Clams on the Half Shell.
Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

