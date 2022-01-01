Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Sophia's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's

3915 S Providence Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$5.99
More about Sophia's
Crushed Red

2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14'' Cheese Pizza$19.39
Crushed Red Organic tomato sauce and CR Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Kids Cheese Pizza
More about Crushed Red
The Grind Coffee House

4603 John Garry Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
Takeout
4 Cheese Pizza 8"$7.49
More about The Grind Coffee House
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Como Smoke and Fire

4600 Paris Rd, Columbia

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza$19.99
Cheese Pizza$19.99
More about Como Smoke and Fire
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Addison's

709 Cherry Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
K-Cheese Pizza$5.99
More about Addison's
Addison's

4005 Frontgate Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Some like plane. This is sauce, crust, and mozzarella cheese.
K-Cheese Pizza$5.99
More about Addison's

