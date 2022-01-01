Avocado toast in
Columbia restaurants that serve avocado toast
Good Life Cafe
1643 Main Street, Columbia
Avg 4.1
(610 reviews)
Avocado Toast
$9.00
More about Good Life Cafe
Sound Bites Eatery
1425 Sumter Street, Columbia
No reviews yet
AVOCADO TOAST
$9.00
FRESH AVOCADO, HERBED GOAT CHEESE, SWEETIE PEPPERS, MICRO GREENS, CHOPPED PISTACHIOS, OLIVE OIL ON MULTI-GRAIN TOAST WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
More about Sound Bites Eatery
