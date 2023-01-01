Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Urban Wok - Columbia, SC

1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Suite 204, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LEMONGRASS MANGO STIR FRY, SPRING ROLLS & APPLE PIE EGG ROLLS$0.00
Lemongrass Mango Chicken Stir Fry with Candy Corn Root Vegetable, Pumpkin Seeds and our Signature Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour Sauce! Includes Edamame Spring Rolls w/ our Signature Garlic, Ginger & Soy(GF) Dipping Sauce & Apple Pie Egg Rolls! WOK YOUR WAY! BOO!
APPLE PIE EGG ROLLS$0.00
Apple Pie Egg Rolls with powdered sugar, cinnamon and caramel drizzled on top! AMAZING!
APPLE PIE EGG ROLLS$0.00
Apple Pie Egg Rolls with powdered sugar, cinnamon and caramel drizzled on top! AMAZING!
More about Urban Wok - Columbia, SC
Banner pic

 

Hanabi/Venue

1624 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PULLED PORK EGG ROLLS$8.00
More about Hanabi/Venue

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Chicken Pizza

Salmon Salad

Mahi Mahi

Quiche

Cookie Dough

Chocolate Cake

Reuben

Meatloaf

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston