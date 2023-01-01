Egg rolls in Columbia

Lemongrass Mango Chicken Stir Fry with Candy Corn Root Vegetable, Pumpkin Seeds and our Signature Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour Sauce! Includes Edamame Spring Rolls w/ our Signature Garlic, Ginger & Soy(GF) Dipping Sauce & Apple Pie Egg Rolls! WOK YOUR WAY! BOO!

