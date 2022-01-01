Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Miso soup in
Columbia
/
Columbia
/
Miso Soup
Columbia restaurants that serve miso soup
Urban Wok
1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Suite 204,, Columbia
No reviews yet
Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup
$9.99
Chicken & Cilantro Wontons in a savory & spicy Miso, Tamari, Garlic & Ginger broth! WOK YOUR WAY!
More about Urban Wok
Furusato Bento
748 Harden Street, Columbia
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$0.80
More about Furusato Bento
