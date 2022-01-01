Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve tomato salad

Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

700 Harden Street, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber & Tomato Salad$4.00
More about Home Team BBQ
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Simply Radiant Roasted Tomato Salad$11.70
INGREDIENTS: kale, organic mixed greens, chickpeas, quinoa, grape tomatoes, sweet potatoes, shallot, dried rosemary, cumin, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dressing (grapeseed oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper)
More about Tasty As Fit
Sound Bites Eatery image

 

Sound Bites Eatery

1425 Sumter Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MARINATED TOMATO SALAD$5.00
More about Sound Bites Eatery
Cola’s Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Cola’s Restaurant

1215 Assembly St, Columbia

Avg 4.9 (4611 reviews)
TOMATO SALAD$13.00
Fresh local tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, microgreens, and sweet basil vinaigrette
More about Cola’s Restaurant

