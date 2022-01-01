Tomato salad in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve tomato salad
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
700 Harden Street, Columbia
|Cucumber & Tomato Salad
|$4.00
Tasty As Fit
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|Simply Radiant Roasted Tomato Salad
|$11.70
INGREDIENTS: kale, organic mixed greens, chickpeas, quinoa, grape tomatoes, sweet potatoes, shallot, dried rosemary, cumin, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dressing (grapeseed oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper)
Sound Bites Eatery
1425 Sumter Street, Columbia
|MARINATED TOMATO SALAD
|$5.00