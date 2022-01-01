Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Chickpea Salad$12.75
Ingredients: romaine, chickpeas, radishes, carrots, cucumber, green onion, almonds, dairy-free cashew yogurt, parsley, dill, basil, olive oil, lemon, shallot, capers, apple cider vinegar, honey & sea salt
CONTAINS: Almonds, Cashews, & Honey
KEEP REFRIGERATED
CONSUME WITHIN 2 DAYS OF PURCHASING
More about Tasty As Fit
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill

702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad - Large$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Chopped Salad - Small$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill
Cola’s Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Cola’s Restaurant

1215 Assembly St, Columbia

Avg 4.9 (4611 reviews)
CHOPPED SALAD$11.00
mixed lettuces, cucumbers, blue cheese, hearts of palm, bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
More about Cola’s Restaurant

