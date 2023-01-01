Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Bypass Deli

1806 Shady Brook St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$4.50
More about Bypass Deli
Item pic

 

McCreary's Irish Pub - Columbia

814 S Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Doolin Tuna Sandwich$9.95
Albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and red onion on rye bread.
More about McCreary's Irish Pub - Columbia

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Steak Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Chalupas

Taco Salad

Pies

Taquitos

Bleu Burgers

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (24 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston