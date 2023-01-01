Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Don Pepe's Mexican Grill image

FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia

1202 S James Campbell Blvd #2b, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (376 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$0.00
More about Don Pepe's Mexican Grill - Columbia
Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita image

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita$15.25
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, beef skirt steak, or a mix of the two, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Columbia
Banner pic

 

Alex's Taco & Wings - 2202 circle dr

2202 circle dr, columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$12.75
More about Alex's Taco & Wings - 2202 circle dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Bean Burritos

Fried Chicken Salad

Chimichangas

Tacos

Enchiladas

Taquitos

Fried Pickles

Jalapeno Poppers

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (24 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston