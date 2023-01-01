Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Concord

Go
Concord restaurants
Toast

Concord restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Basilico Italiano

10020 Edison Square Dr NW, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$4.00
6 garlic knots served with our homemade marinara.
More about Basilico Italiano
Item pic

 

The Corner Crust Pizzeria

250 Oak ave, Kannapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
6 Garlic Knots$6.99
12 Garlic Knots$9.99
More about The Corner Crust Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Concord

Avocado Toast

Fish Sandwiches

French Toast

Chicken Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheesecake

Cucumber Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Concord to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston