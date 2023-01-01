Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Concord
/
Concord
/
Garlic Knots
Concord restaurants that serve garlic knots
Basilico Italiano
10020 Edison Square Dr NW, Concord
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$4.00
6 garlic knots served with our homemade marinara.
More about Basilico Italiano
The Corner Crust Pizzeria
250 Oak ave, Kannapolis
No reviews yet
6 Garlic Knots
$6.99
12 Garlic Knots
$9.99
More about The Corner Crust Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Concord
Avocado Toast
Fish Sandwiches
French Toast
Chicken Soup
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheesecake
Cucumber Salad
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Concord to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
Mooresville
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Davidson
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Kannapolis
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(410 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(396 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston