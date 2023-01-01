Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Conroe

Conroe restaurants that serve chimichangas

Herreras Mexican Restaurant - The Woodlands

9420 College Park Drive, The Woodlands

TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$12.95
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat covered with our special gravy and chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole
More about Herreras Mexican Restaurant - The Woodlands
Hacienda Mis Padres

5104 West Davis Street, Coroe

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$15.00
One Deep Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita Meat of your choice, topped with Chile Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
More about Hacienda Mis Padres
Rancho Grande

2207 N Frazier St, Conroe

TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$15.99
More about Rancho Grande

