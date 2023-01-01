Chimichangas in Conroe
Conroe restaurants that serve chimichangas
Herreras Mexican Restaurant - The Woodlands
9420 College Park Drive, The Woodlands
|Chimichanga
|$12.95
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat covered with our special gravy and chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole
Hacienda Mis Padres
5104 West Davis Street, Coroe
|Chimichanga
|$15.00
One Deep Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita Meat of your choice, topped with Chile Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.