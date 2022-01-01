Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Conshohocken
/
Conshohocken
/
Cannolis
Conshohocken restaurants that serve cannolis
SANDWICHES
Deli on 4th
326 Fayette St, Conshohocken
Avg 4.3
(400 reviews)
Cannoli Bar
$3.99
More about Deli on 4th
Viggiano's BYOB
16 E 1ST AVE, Conshohocken
Avg 4.6
(1199 reviews)
Sm cannoli
$5.95
Lg cannoli
$15.95
More about Viggiano's BYOB
Browse other tasty dishes in Conshohocken
Cheesecake
Muffins
Nachos
Caesar Salad
Chicken Wraps
French Toast
French Fries
Pies
More near Conshohocken to explore
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Havertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Wynnewood
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston