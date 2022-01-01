Tortas in Corpus Christi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve tortas
YOLA cocina mexicana
3818 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
No reviews yet
Torta
$14.00
asada, bolillio roll, refried black bean, mayonaise, avocado, queso fresco, lime 13
More about YOLA cocina mexicana
Taqueria Jalisco
5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi
Avg 4.2
(545 reviews)
Torta Asada
More about Taqueria Jalisco
