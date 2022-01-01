Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve tortas

YOLA cocina mexicana image

 

YOLA cocina mexicana

3818 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta$14.00
asada, bolillio roll, refried black bean, mayonaise, avocado, queso fresco, lime 13
More about YOLA cocina mexicana
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Asada
More about Taqueria Jalisco

