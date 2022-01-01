Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve fried rice

Descanso Restaurant image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Fried Rice$6.00
Mexican Fried Rice$5.00
Mexican Fried Rice$6.00
More about Descanso Restaurant
Fried Rice image

 

West Coast Hibachi

2141 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$5.00
More about West Coast Hibachi

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Chai Lattes

Avocado Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Sliders

Tuna Wraps

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston