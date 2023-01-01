Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve cake

Pizza King

1101 North Broadway, Council Bluffs

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cake$8.50
Chocolate, Lemon or Strawberry
Birthday Cake$6.25
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Mousse Cake$8.00
Delicious white chocolate & chunks of Oreo cookies.
Lava Cake$8.00
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache. Topped with whipped cream.
Funnel Cake Fries$7.50
Deep fried funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar.
Home Team Cookout

3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES$6.50
