Cheeseburgers in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

The Salty Dog image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Salty Dog

2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$12.00
More about The Salty Dog
Consumer pic

 

Pizza King

1101 North Broadway, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$9.25
Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish
Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger$9.95
Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish
More about Pizza King
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gf Cheeseburger$14.00
Ketchup & mustard sauce, beef, onions, pickles & a combination of mozzarella and jack cheddar cheeses. Served on gluten free cauliflower crust.
Cheeseburger Pizza LG
Ketchup & mustard sauce, beef, onions, pickles & a combination of mozzarella and jack cheddar cheeses
Cheeseburger$12.00
7 oz fresh patty with your choice of cheese (American, pepper jack, Monterey Jack, Swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese). Topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.
More about Barley's
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lincoln's Pub - 157 W. Broadway

157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
Takeout
12" Cheeseburger Pizza$18.00
"Good" Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Wagyu Beef
More about Lincoln's Pub - 157 W. Broadway
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$12.00
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
Lansky's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lansky's - Council Bluffs

1131 N Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (746 reviews)
Takeout
GIANT Deluxe Cheeseburger$26.25
Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar.
REG Cheeseburger$21.25
Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar.
PER Deluxe Cheeseburger$9.85
Hamburger, onions, pickles, mustard, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar.
More about Lansky's - Council Bluffs

Neighborhoods within Council Bluffs to explore

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
