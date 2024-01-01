Greek salad in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Pizza King
Pizza King
1101 North Broadway, Council Bluffs
|1/2 Greek Salad
|$6.95
Tomato Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Kalimantan Olives
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Tomato Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Kalimantan Olives
More about Barley's
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Chicken Greek Salad
|$14.00
grilled chicken on mixed greens, Kalamata & green olives, tomatoes, red onion & pepperoncinis served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette
|Gyro Greek Salad
|$14.00
Gyro meat on mixed greens, Kalamata & green olives, tomatoes, red onion & pepperoncinis served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette