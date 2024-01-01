Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve greek salad

Pizza King

1101 North Broadway, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Greek Salad$6.95
Tomato Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Kalimantan Olives
Greek Salad$9.95
Tomato Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Kalimantan Olives
More about Pizza King
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Greek Salad$14.00
grilled chicken on mixed greens, Kalamata & green olives, tomatoes, red onion & pepperoncinis served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette
Gyro Greek Salad$14.00
Gyro meat on mixed greens, Kalamata & green olives, tomatoes, red onion & pepperoncinis served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette
More about Barley's
Banner pic

 

Home Team Cookout

3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek salad$12.95
More about Home Team Cookout

